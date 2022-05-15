Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 104.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

