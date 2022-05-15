Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,988 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 821.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

