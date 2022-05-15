Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 13,867 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

