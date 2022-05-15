Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Shares of RLAY opened at $17.58 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

