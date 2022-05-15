Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,830. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

