Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $375.97 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.