Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner stock opened at $255.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.07 and its 200-day moving average is $300.36. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.50 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

