Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $66.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

