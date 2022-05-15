Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,902 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

