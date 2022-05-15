Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

