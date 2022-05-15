Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vonage worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,313,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $18.56 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

