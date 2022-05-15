Rally Trading 36.6% Lower This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Rally has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $205.63 million and $1.43 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,774,749,323 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

