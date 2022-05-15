Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.83

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $26.10. Randstad shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 12,127 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

