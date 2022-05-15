Raze Network Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $902,680.60 and approximately $2.67 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00522899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036372 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.20 or 1.94375782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

