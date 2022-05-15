Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

REAX stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,382,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 275,934 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.