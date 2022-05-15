Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($93.15).

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,458 ($79.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71). The stock has a market cap of £46.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1,435.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,994.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,103.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

