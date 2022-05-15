Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

