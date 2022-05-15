Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.