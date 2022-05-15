RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter worth $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RBAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 226,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. RedBall Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.