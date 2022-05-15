Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.