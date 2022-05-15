Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

