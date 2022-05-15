Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

