Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

