Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

