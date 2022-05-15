Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

