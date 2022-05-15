Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,270 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,678,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.05 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

