Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 134.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

