Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.49 Million

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to report $123.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.77 million. Regional Management posted sales of $99.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $506.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.79 million to $507.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $548.87 million, with estimates ranging from $548.61 million to $549.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE RM traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

