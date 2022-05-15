Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.