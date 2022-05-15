Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,351.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$2.98 during trading hours on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

