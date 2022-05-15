Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $35,893.97 and $71,989.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 977,510,804 coins and its circulating supply is 342,295,838 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

