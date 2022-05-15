Renovacor’s (RCOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovacor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Renovacor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Renovacor has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $6,312,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

