Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $587.50.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.