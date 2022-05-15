Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $587.50.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

