Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.28

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFPGet Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$19.37. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 115,588 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

