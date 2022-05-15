Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.28

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$19.37. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 115,588 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

