Reviewing Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

0.0% of Deutsche Börse shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 3.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Deutsche Börse and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 4 4 0 2.50 Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus price target of $165.80, indicating a potential upside of 883.39%. Given Deutsche Börse’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Börse is more favorable than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 28.08% 18.89% 0.70% Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Forge Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $5.26 billion 6.09 $1.43 billion $0.82 20.56 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Forge Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating of Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; and collateral management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche Börse AG was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

About Forge Global (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.