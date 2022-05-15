Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 2.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,550,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 56,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.48. 1,777,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

