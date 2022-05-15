Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.