RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,029 shares of company stock worth $141,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.