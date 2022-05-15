Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $83,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,301,000 after acquiring an additional 143,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $15.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,000. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.