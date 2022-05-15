Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $112,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.29. 2,077,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

