Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,962 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $117,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.71. 661,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average is $267.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.