Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $92,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 1,417,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,169. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

