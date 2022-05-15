Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $97,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $226.31. 1,557,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,940. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.72. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

