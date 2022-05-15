Rhumbline Advisers Has $105.58 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $105,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $66,938,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

