Rhumbline Advisers Has $135.50 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $135,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,971. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

