Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.09 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $79,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,445,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.