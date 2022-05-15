Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $126,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 634,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 161,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 8,455,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

