Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,527 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $101,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.51. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

