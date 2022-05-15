Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 24,665 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $87,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.74. 4,680,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,397. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

