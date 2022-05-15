Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of IQVIA worth $103,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. 695,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,812. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.11 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.